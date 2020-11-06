美國型男漫步台灣東北角　驚見「台版蘇格蘭」漁村秘境

▲Aerial view of Bitoujiao Lighthouse at the seaside of Keelung, Taiwan. (Shutterstock)

【看CP學英文】台灣四面環海，左擁太平洋、右抱台灣海峽。海浪陳年拍打，塑造出豐富的峽灣、洞穴、海灣及地質景觀，吸引人們前往探險，並讚嘆大自然的鬼斧神工。位於台灣的最東北端鼻頭角和三貂解富有瑪瑙色的岩石，這可是歷經數千萬年的沉積與侵蝕才得以形成。

Waves crash against Taiwan’s coasts from all sides.

The Pacific Ocean and the Taiwan Strait sandwich this island nation, carving out countless coves, caves, bays, and other geological formations that create wondrous points of solace and exploration.

The capes of Bitoujiao (鼻頭角) and Sandiaojiao (三貂角) are Taiwan’s easternmost points on land in Taiwan whose onyx-colored rock has pushed out from the sea after millennia of tectonic convergence.

由於我從未好好認識坐落基隆與宜蘭中間的鼻頭角，所以我決定加入由新加坡越岩戶外運動訓練有限公司(Qxadventures Rock Guides) QX和Kelly帶領的登山團，好好探索一番。擁有多年攀岩和登山經驗的我，是這海岸線的常客，因此我知道領隊會帶我們深入了解沿路的每個角落。這個地方雖然看似雖小，但路徑蜿蜒陡峭，一面是綠色的帶刺植物，另一面則是光滑的岩石及大海。

Being so unfamiliar with the landscapes lying between the city of Keelung and Yilan County, I decided to take a trip to Bitoujiao with a group of hiking enthusiasts lead by the Singaporean dynamo QX and Kelly of Qxadventures Rock Guides (越岩戶外運動訓練有限公司).

With years of experience rappelling and trekking this coastline, I knew they’d show the group the ins and outs of the area — small if you look at a map – but these paths curve, rise, and fall along with the terrain: prickly, green vegetation on one side, smooth black rock, and ocean on the other.

從鼻頭角的漁村出發，只需行走約五分鐘的上坡路段，即可抵達鼻頭角步道的起點。起初，步道還給人一絲過於「觀光化」的印象，但就在觀景台後方，便有一條鮮少人知、更狹窄的土路步道，可直達最北端的白色燈塔，鼻頭角山。

Heading out of the Bitoujiao’s fishing town, it only takes a five–minute uphill walk to reach the scenic trail’s starting point.

It might seem a bit touristy at first, but just beyond the wooden viewing deck lies a much more secluded, thin stretch of dirt path which leads straight to the pearl-white lighthouse at the cape’s northernmost tip — Bitoujiao Mountain (鼻頭角山).