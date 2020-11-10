秋季最美風景！三合院堆疊澄黃柿子超壯觀

▲盛產柿子的新竹新埔有不少觀光農場會開放民眾前往拍照、品嘗香甜的柿子。| Many leisure farms in Xinpu, Hsinchu, where persimmons are produced, are open to the public to take photos and taste the sweet persimmons. (Courtesy of @1000cc_ig/Instagram)

【看CP學英文】柿餅產季落在9月下旬至隔年1月，這期間柿餅觀光農場會開始曬柿子，一排排層架上放滿澄黃柿子，吸引許多網美、攝影師前往拍照。

The persimmon season falls from late September to January next year, during which time the persimmon farms start to dry their persimmons.

Rows of shelves filled with yellow persimmons attract tourists and photographers to take pictures.

盛產柿子的新竹新埔有不少觀光農場會開放民眾前往拍照、品嘗香甜的柿子。其中，「味衛佳柿餅觀光農場」每年免費開放觀光客參觀，遊客到此可盡量拍柿子、買柿子、欣賞曬柿子的景緻。

Many leisure farms in Xinpu, Hsinchu, where persimmons are produced, are open to the public to take photos and taste the sweet persimmons.

The “Wei Wei Jia Persimmon Farm” is open to visitors free of charge every year, and visitors can take pictures of persimmons, buy persimmons, and enjoy the scenery of shelves of dried persimmons.

新竹每到秋季即吹起九降風，強勢風力加上秋陽的照耀讓此地成為最適合種柿子的地方。

Thanks to the “September dry wind” (九降風) through December and sunshine, Xinpu makes excellent dried persimmons.