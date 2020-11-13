來場懷舊復古的時空之旅！文青必訪高雄3個「隱藏版景點」

【看CP學英文】身為台灣第二大城市，高雄除了有駁二特區、草衙道及愛河等超棒地方，更是有許多隱藏版景點，深受在地人喜愛，有些甚至神秘到連在地人都不見得曉得呢。

Kaohsiung is well-known for its many tourist attractions, such as the Pier-2 Art Center, Taroko Park and Love River. Taiwan’s second largest city also has many hidden hot spots that are very popular, yet low-key; some of which are so mysterious that even some locals are unaware of.

傑克撞球館 ｜ Jack Billiards Professional Pool Center

什麼？看似稀鬆平常的撞球館竟然是秘境景點？究竟憑什麼呢？

How does the seemingly normal billiard pool center manage to gain such traction?

走進隱藏在巷弄間的傑克撞球館彷彿來到異世界，完全媲美聖經中的巴別塔，最頂樓的螺旋窗設計，看起來十分壯觀復古。只要找個好角度，便能輕鬆拍出看似高難度特技的各種動作。除了拍拍美照，也可和三五好友PK撞球，花少少的錢，悠閒享受美好時光。

The moment you walk into the Jack Billiards Professional Pool Center, which is tucked along the alley, you will be surprised by the “otherworldly” impression it creates. It is as spectacular and retro as the Tower of Babel.

As long as you find a good angle, you can easily take pictures of various actions as if you were performing difficult stunts. Apart from taking pictures, you can also play pool with friends and enjoy a good time at a moderate cost.

地址｜How to get there ：高雄市三民區鼎山街566-17號｜No. 566-17, Dingshan St., Sanmin Dist., Kaohsiung City | 電話｜Phone: 07-395-2445