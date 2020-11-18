打破新竹景點沙漠迷思！3個必蒐藏「美炸」森林系景點

【看CP學英文】若你還認為新竹是美食景點沙漠的話，那可就落伍啦！以下介紹的地點不但景致宜人，更可以享受奢華的芬多精森林浴，就讓我們來瞧瞧新竹有哪些令人驚豔的旅遊地點吧。

If you still dwell on the idea that Hsinchu isn’t worth visiting, then you’re definitely out of date! These following places are not only scenic but also allow visitors to fully relax because of the aromatic Phytoncide emitted by plants.

北得拉曼巨木步道 ｜Beidelaman Giant Tree Trail

北得拉曼巨木步道是全台海拔最低的檜木巨木群落，也是泰雅人視為「聖域」的地區。隨海拔變化，有人工造林地、天然闊葉林區及檜木林帶，而多樣的植物也孕育豐富的動物，其中飛鼠是最常出現的小動物。來到巨木步道，絕對不可以錯過號稱「四大天王」的四株紅檜巨木喔！

Beidelaman Giant Tree Trail is the place with the lowest elevation where giant cypress trees can be spotted in Taiwan. It is also regarded as the “sacred land” by the Atayal people.

You will see a wide range of vegetation during your journey, including broad-leaved forest to cypress which are home to many species, including the most popular animal: the flying squirrel.

When visiting the Beidelaman Giant Tree Trail, you should make sure to check out the four giant Taiwan Red Cypress, dubbed “ Four Heavenly King.”

地址｜How to get there ：新竹縣關西鎮｜Guanxi Township, Hsinchu County