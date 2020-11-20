爆紅仙境就在宜蘭！猶如置身電影「魔戒」世界

【看CP學英文】最近網路上掀起一陣宜蘭秘境旋風，奇幻場景彷彿走入電影魔戒的世界中。陽光照射搭配天然美景，可說是隨便拍隨便美呢。

A secret spot in Yilan has recently become an overnight sensation as its picturesque and fantastic scenery is reminiscent of the movie “Lords of the Rings.” Even the most amateur photographer can capture gorgeous photos with this secret spot’s sunshine and natural lights.

這個爆紅的秘境就是位於宜蘭冬山河的冬山河生態綠舟！只要詢問工作人員或是跟著人群指引便能抵達討論度爆表的「神祕河道」。洞窟內不僅有碧綠的河流，更滿是形狀不規則的山壁岩塊。洞穴的必拍點上方有個洞，陽光從中灑落彷彿天使光芒降臨，仙氣十足。

This trending secret destination that draws people’s attention nationwide is the “Dongshan River Ecoark!” You can easily get to the “mysterious river course” simply by asking the staff for directions or by following the crowd.

The underground river has gone viral because of the turquoise stream and its irregularly shaped rocks. Above the best spot for photo-shooting, you can see sunshine filtering through the rock formations above as if angels would be descending from heaven any minute.