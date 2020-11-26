台南「彩色海灘」藏玄機！網友曝行家拍照關鍵時機

【看CP學英文】說到台南，大家腦海中可能浮現滿滿的美食，如碗粿、牛肉湯、棺材板等。但是其實台南還有非常多美景，讓遊客美食美景吃飽看飽喔！

When it comes to Tainan, culinary delights such as savory rice puddings, beef soup and deep-fried sandwiches might be the first things that come to your mind. In fact, Tainan has more than delicious foods to offer!

Let’s find out what must-visit spots are there in Tainan.

龍崎牛埔泥岩農塘 ｜Niupu Mudstone Water and Soil Conservation Educational Park

龍崎牛埔泥岩農塘園區有非常豐富的自然景觀，像是夢幻湖、大片惡地景觀。園區引人之處就是如月世界的無敵景色，加上湖泊圍繞其中，與白堊土山陵完美結合。黃昏時更有兩旁的景致倒映在湖面上，令人十分震撼！

Niupu Mudstone Water and Soil Conservation Educational Park has an abundance of natural landscapes, for example, the fantasy lake and badlands.

The most stunning thing about this area is the landscape, which highly bears the resemblance of the surface of the moon. It is surrounded by a lake and hills consisting of chalk soil.

The view gets even more striking at dusk when you can see the reflection of the nearby scenery on the lake.

地址｜How to get there ：台南市龍崎區牛埔里10號｜No. 10, Niupu, Longqi Dist., Tainan City