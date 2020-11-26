台南「彩色海灘」藏玄機！網友曝行家拍照關鍵時機

七股廢鹽灘 ｜ Cigu Salt Pan Wetland

七股廢鹽灘的美，猶如一塊上帝遺忘的畫布。在久旱不下雨的情況下，蓄積的海水長期受陽光照射蒸發，形成了高濃度鹵元素水，甚至積聚成鹽！在疫情肆虐無法出國旅行的限制下，想看彩色鹽灘景觀的夢想在台灣也能實現，不過出門前要記得查看氣象預報，這美景是「大晴天限定」，可別撲空囉！

The beauty of the Cigu Salt Pan Wetland is described as “a canvas forgotten by God.”

Without receiving rain for a long time, the seawater has evaporated due to the sun and has transformed into concentrated halogenated water and even salt.

Even during the pandemic lockdown, the dream of admiring colorful salt pan wetlands in person is still realizable in Taiwan! But make sure to check the weather forecast before visiting given that this is “sunny-day exclusive.”

地址｜How to get there ：台南市七股區西寮｜No. 10, Xiliao, Qigu Dist., Tainan City