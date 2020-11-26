台南「彩色海灘」藏玄機！網友曝行家拍照關鍵時機

十鼓仁糖文創園區 ｜Ten Drum Cultural Village

日治時期糖廠搖身一變，結合藝術文創變成十分誘人的遊樂場啦！融入十鼓獨創的台灣特色鼓樂，十鼓仁糖文創園區是亞洲第一座鼓樂主題的國際藝術村。園區裡有高樓層天空步道、攀岩體驗場、7米高旋轉滑梯、天空鞦韆等等設施，每個都刺激又好玩，讓旅人挑戰自我。

Ten Drum Cultural Village was originally a sugar refinery during the Japanese colonial period. By adding elements of art, culture and creativity, the old refinery has turned into an amusement park with distinctive features.

Incorporating Ten Drum’s original Taiwanese drum music, the Ten Drum Cultural Village is Asia’s first drum-themed international art village. Thrilling yet fun facilities such as the skywalk, the 7-meter-tall Speedwheel, sky swings and rock climbing are all available in the village.

地址｜How to get there ：台南市仁德區文華路二段326號｜No. 326, Wenhua Rd., Rende Dist., Tainan City | 電話｜Phone: 06-266-2225

原文自《The China Post》