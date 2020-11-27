台中秋季必訪景點超放鬆！最夯「天空之境」仙氣爆表

【看CP學英文】綠油油的樹木悄悄換上新衣，以紅通通的面貌向大家宣告秋天的來臨。究竟有那些地方是秋天最佳旅遊景點呢？

Trees quietly get rid of green leaves and turn red, announcing the arrival of fall. Aren’t you curious about where the best places to visit this season?

鰲峰山景觀平台 ｜ Ao-Feng Hill Viewing Platform

位於清水的超夯鰲峰山景觀平台共有兩處觀景平台，第一個圓形平台中間設有白色涼亭，可供遊客坐下歇息或是拍照打卡。而另一個白色半弧形平台擁有無敵視野，能夠輕鬆將180度海景及燦爛夜景盡收眼底。此外，平台中間也有高腳桌，宛如置身戶外吧檯，一邊聊天一邊賞景真的是非常愜意呢！

Located in Qingshui District, Ao-Feng Hill Viewing Platform has gained populariy due to its grandstand view. There’s a white pavilion seated in the middle of the first viewing platform, where tourists are able to sit or take gorgeous photos.

Another white semi-circle platform offers an unobstructed view of the ocean and a spectacular view, especially at night. In addition, bar stools on the platform allow you to chat and enjoy the scenery at the same time.

地址｜How to get there ：台中市清水區鰲海路70號｜No. 70, Aohai Rd., Qingshui Dist., Taichung City