台中秋季必訪景點超放鬆！最夯「天空之境」仙氣爆表

泰安落羽松新秘境 ｜ Tai-an Bald Cypress

又到了落羽松轉紅的季節，若是錯過如此美麗的落羽松秘境實在太可惜啦。一大片紅通通的落羽松，彷彿走入油畫的世界，美麗浪漫的太不真實。今天向大家介紹的落羽松秘境位於台中泰安，就在市區不遠處，交通十分便利，不必舟車勞頓到深山，便可欣賞如畫一般的美景。

When the leaves of Bald Cypress turn red, it will be a pity if you miss such an amazing landscape! Walking into the bald cypress, the beauty and the sense of romance it gives off will definitely rock your world.

Situated in the downtown of Houli District, Tai-an Bald Cypress is highly accessible, unlike other bald cypress sites.

地址｜How to get there ：台中市后里區安眉路26-9號｜No. 26-9, Anmei Rd., Houli Dist., Taichung City