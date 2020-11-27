台中秋季必訪景點超放鬆！最夯「天空之境」仙氣爆表

藏寶莊園 ｜Far Far Away Kingdom

享有「台版天空之境」美名的藏寶莊園坐落於太平酒桶山上。這座夢幻莊園不僅提供露營場地、下午茶茶點，最吸引人的是在屋頂的觀景台觀賞雲海及夜景。許多遊客紛紛前來朝聖，在觀景台上拍出一張張動人、仙氣十足的美照，彷彿漫步雲端，踏入仙境。

Dubbed as the “mirror to the sky”, Far Far Away Kingdom sits in Jiutongshan.

This dreamlike kingdom provides camping sites, afternoon tea service, and most attractively, the rooftop observation deck, which has gone viral on the Internet because of the captivating sea of clouds and the night scene.

The observation deck is a perfect spot for artistic #Instaworthy photos.

地址｜How to get there ：台中市太平區山田路長青巷23-1號｜No. 23-1, Changqing Ln., Shantian Rd., Taiping Dist., Taichung City | 電話｜Phone: 0978-360-635

原文自《The China Post》