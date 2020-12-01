全台唯一飯店星巴克！金屬樑柱搭漸層牆面呈低調奢華風

▲The interior design of the first in-hotel Starbucks is pictured. (Courtesy of Starbucks)

【看CP學英文】星巴克目前唯一一間入駐飯店門市 —「時代寓所門市」將於12月2日開幕。

Starbucks is poised to open its first in-hotel store at Hotel Resonance Taipei on Wednesday.

台北時代寓所飯店一樓，鄰近捷運善導寺站四號出口，挑高的大門入口，引領你進入美好的咖啡旅程。一進入門市，映入眼簾的是沿著牆面窗框的ㄇ字型樑柱，以細緻的銅色烤漆條收邊，搭配門市內牆面由上至下，淺灰至深灰的漸層式色彩，呼應飯店雅致的整體氛圍。

The sleek new outlet is located on the first floor, near the MRT Shandao Temple Station Exit 4, a gate at the entrance will lead you into a wonderful coffee journey.

As you enter the store, you will see the copper-colored square-shaped beams along the walls and window frames, matching the gray gradient colors of the walls from top to bottom.

The wall colors in the store echo the overall atmosphere of the hotel.