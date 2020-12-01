全台唯一飯店星巴克！金屬樑柱搭漸層牆面呈低調奢華風

▲The interior design of the first in-hotel Starbucks is pictured. (Courtesy of Starbucks)

門市內中央的中島吧檯，背景以重複性銅面圓管線條，組成多層次展面，吧檯則以冷色調的大理石檯面與整體的金屬色系對比形成視覺焦點。

What’s more? With the copper pipes as the backdrop, the center island features a marble countertop that contrasts with the overall metallic color scheme.

藝術牆面部分，為在地藝術家以真實的咖啡樹枝經過特殊處理後結合鮮豔的立體藝術編織品呈現出咖啡植栽的變化。

For the art wall, the local artist uses coffee tree branches to make textile artworks, presenting the variations of coffee plants.

星巴克時代寓所門市亦導入「氮氣系列(Coffee & Tea on Tap)」飲品專案、「酒精專案」及「現烤專案」，除四款氮氣系列飲品外，也有精緻的紅白酒、氣泡酒、啤酒飲品，以及新鮮的現烤麵包與餅乾。

The store also introduces the “Coffee & Tea on Tap” beverage program, alcoholic drinks and the in-store bakery.

You can try four of Starbucks’ popular classic beverages, red, white and sparkling wine as well as “freshly baked pastries and cookies” at the Hotel Resonance Taipei store.

時代寓所門市 | Hotel Resonance Taipei Starbucks

How to get there? 100024台北市中正區林森南路7-1號 | No. 7, Linsen South Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City

原文自《The China Post》

