離台北最近的野溪溫泉在這　青春之泉「牛奶湯」超療癒

【看CP學英文】假日到來，想出去玩又不想一路向南跑？在氣溫直直驟降的時節，就是泡溫泉的最佳時間，而台北的陽明山不僅富有免費的野溪溫泉，還有超清幽的山林步道，讓你在忙碌的禮拜結束後洗洗森林浴，把心情洗乾淨，同時也泡在「牛奶湯」裡，洗淨身子，好好迎冬。

Do you want to take a short trip without traveling too far this weekend? Despite the dropping temperatures, here are some relaxing places you can visit in northern Taiwan for your next #Instaworthy story.

冷水坑步道 ｜Lengshuikeng Trail

芒花季正是走訪陽明山最棒的季節，此時到陽明山非常適合到美如童話的冷水坑步道散步。每年11月步道兩側滿是銀白色的芒草，彷彿走入童話世界，絕對能幫助你放鬆身心、遠離塵囂。冷水坑步道輕鬆好走，沒有開車也能到達，是全家大小出遊的首選。

The best time to visit the Yangmingshan National Park is during the Silver Grass Season, which is also the perfect season to talk a stroll along the Lengshuikeng Trail.

Every November, you’ll find yourself engulfed by creamy silver grasses on the Lengshuiken Trail as if you’ve just entered a fairy-tale world.

If you’re burdened with stress at work or school, this is the right place that will definitely loosen you up. Moreover, Lengshuikeng Trail is child-friendly and highly accessible.

地址｜How to get there ：台北市士林區菁山路101巷170號｜No. 170, Ln. 110, Jingshan Rd., Shilin Dist., Taipei City