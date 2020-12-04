離台北最近的野溪溫泉在這　青春之泉「牛奶湯」超療癒

小隱潭瀑布 ｜ Xiaoyin Pond Waterfall

第二個網美藏私景點就是陽明山上的小隱潭瀑布，從名字就可以看出它有多麼的神秘了吧！小隱潭瀑布交通十分方便，位在馬路附近，公車站牌下車步行數十分鐘便能輕鬆抵達。潭水的顏色非常不科學，富含硫磺泉的水質時而以乳白色的面貌向大家打招呼，時而以夢幻的Tiffany藍粉墨登場。如此與眾不同的瀑布，難怪這麼低調仍是魅力無法擋！

The second hidden spot is Xiaoyin Pond Waterfall located in Yangmingshan National Park. Unlike its name which implies “covert” in Chinese, Xiaoyin Pond Waterfall is a few minutes away from the nearby bus stop.

The color of Xiaoyin Pond is surprisingly unscientific; the sulfur-rich water sometimes greets tourists with a milky-white appearance, while other times it comes on the scene with the fascinating Tiffany blue.

With such a unique and diversified appearance, no wonder the charm of Xiaoyin Pond Waterfall is irresistible.

地址｜How to get there ：台北市北投區 128&129號公車可抵達｜Beitou Dist., Taipei City (Bus 128,129)