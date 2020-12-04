離台北最近的野溪溫泉在這　青春之泉「牛奶湯」超療癒

下七股野溪溫泉 ｜Xia Qi Gu Hot Spring

想知道陽明山唯一合法的野溪溫泉是什麼嗎？那就是俗稱「牛奶湯」的下七股野溪溫泉！這一區的地質活躍，盛產硫磺，味道特殊且強烈，功能更是多元，可排毒及養顏美容，因此也被稱為「肌膚之湯」。一邊泡在牛奶色的溫泉中，一邊欣賞雲霧繚繞和裊裊升起的熱煙，這麼享受的秘境怎麼能錯過呢？

Commonly known as the “milky hot spring”, Xia Qi Gu Hot Spring is the only legal wild spring in Yangmingshan National Park.

This area is geologically active and abounds with sulfur, which exudes a tangy and distinctive smell.

This hot spring is specifically reputed to have a number of therapeutic benefits. Nothing can live up to a chilling afternoon by enjoying the hot spring and picturesque surroundings.

地址｜How to get there ：台北市士林區 皇家客運1717號可抵達｜Shilin Dist., Taipei City (Bus 1717)

原文自《The China Post》