再添一間特色星巴克門市！「雙手合十」意象呼應最美宗教小鎮

▲The architectural design of the store is based on the imagery of hands clasped together when people praying. (Courtesy of Starbucks)

【看CP學英文】雲林縣北港鎮首間星巴克門市「北港門市」於11月20日正式開幕。

The first Starbucks store in Beigang, Yunlin County opened on Nov. 20.

坐落於進出北港的主要幹道-華南路(台19省道)上，呼應北港朝天宮宗教重鎮意涵，門市建築設計概念以雙手合十的意象貫穿整體，並從外觀延伸至室內壁面及造型格柵天花，搭配室內整體色調運用類似寺廟的古樸紅棕色等，展現出蘊含歷史及在地情調的風格。

Located on Huanan Road (Provincial Highway 19), the arterial road leading to and from Beigang, the Starbucks store echoes the cultural landscape of the religious town in central Taiwan — home to the religious center Chaotian Temple.

The architectural design of the store is based on the imagery of hands clasped together when people praying. Also, the interior design features red-brown walls and the ceiling, the color of which is mostly seen in Taiwanese temples.

此外，門市內藝術牆面，更邀請北港在地藝術家葉成豐合作，運用紙雕工藝手法，表現出星巴克的咖啡生長過程。

Also, local artist Yeh Cheng-feng was invited to use paper sculptures to create the art wall in the store, depicting the growth process of Starbucks coffee.