再添一間特色星巴克門市！「雙手合十」意象呼應最美宗教小鎮

▲The architectural design of the store is based on the imagery of hands clasped together when people praying. (Courtesy of Starbucks)

北港門市亦為雲林縣首間導入「氮氣系列(Coffee & Tea on Tap)」飲品專案及「現烤專案」的門市，提供顧客可以品嘗到經典熱銷的四款飲品、法國直送的「現烤糕點」以及「現烤餅乾」。

It is also the first store in Yunlin County to introduce the “Coffee & Tea on Tap” beverage program and the in-store bakery.

What’s more? You can try four of Starbucks’ popular classic beverages, as well as “freshly baked pastries and cookies” at the Beigang store.

星巴克北港門市 | Starbucks Beigang

How to get there? | 雲林縣北港鎮華南路38號 | No. 38, Huanan Rd., Beigang Township, Yunlin County 651, Taiwan

原文自《The China Post》