台灣後花園最美明信片！「養羊的地方」藏神攝角度

【看CP學英文】擁有「台灣最美後花園」美名的台東總是能帶給人們無窮無盡的驚喜，沿海處處都是美景，內心彭湃不已，讓人忍不住猛按快門。說到台東，若你還停留在伯朗大道年代，那你就落伍了。快來看看有哪些秘境，趕緊收入口袋名單吧！

Taitung County, known as “the most beautiful backyard of Taiwan”, never fails to attract tourists with its breathtaking and spectacular sceneries.

If Mr. Brown Avenue is still the first thing that springs to your mind when we speak of Taitung, you are surely out of date! Let’s take a look at the secret spots that you need to put on your must-visit bucket list, shall we?

比西里岸部落 ｜ Pisirian

「比西里岸Pisirian」在阿美族語為「養羊的地方」，過去阿美族人利用海潮起落，在三仙台島上放養羊群。但是，隨著時代變遷，羊群已從部落消失。阿美族人擔心青年外流將喪失寶貴的文化，三仙社區發展協會與在地居民和藝術家營造社會，因此處處可見由漂流木製成的可愛羊群！

“Pisirian” means “the place for sheep farming” in the language of Amis. This was the place where the Amis raised sheep in the past, yet as time went by, the sheep-raising practice became less and less popular.

The local community collaborates with the residents and artists to preserve the unique culture of this area by adorning the neighborhood with installation arts and murals.

The most representative art, of course, is the adorable huge sheep made from driftwoods.

地址｜How to get there ：台東縣成功鎮白蓮路141號｜No. 141, Bailian Rd., Chenggong Township, Taitung County

加路蘭海岸 ｜Jialulan Park

外地遊客到台東必訪景點之一就是加路蘭海岸，這個海岸除了有著一望無際的絕美太平洋海景，更有一系列漂流木裝置藝術，隨手一拍都如明信片般的美！夜晚拜訪加路蘭海岸也十分合適，不受任何光害侵襲的海岸，旅客能一覽浩瀚無垠的星空。

One of the must-see attractions for visitors in Taitung is Jialulan Coast.

It not only boasts of a stunning view of the Pacific but also has a series of driftwood installations that are just as beautiful as a postcard!

It is also very suitable to visit Jialulan at night, as the coast is free from any light pollution so visitors can see the vast starry sky.