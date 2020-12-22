台灣後花園最美明信片！「養羊的地方」藏神攝角度

地址｜How to get there ：台東縣台東市台11線｜Hualien-Taitung Coastal Highway, Taitung County

台東小野柳 ｜XiaoYeLiu Geopark, Taitung

小野柳位於富岡漁港北方，是東部海岸最南端的風景據點。由於地形和岩石與野柳外貌相似，因此被稱為「小野柳」。每年5月至10月皆有「夜訪小野柳」的活動，好讓遊客更加了解小野柳的夜間生態，其中寄居蟹更是夜訪小野柳的重要角色。

Located in the northern area of Fugang Fishing Port (富岡漁港), XiaoYeLiu Geopark is the southernmost scenic spot on the eastern coast. The name, “XiaoYeLiu”, originates from the similarity of topography and rocks to the YeLiu Geopark in New Taipei City.

From May to October, the Geopark offers the “Night Visit” event for those who are interested in nighttime ecology. Among all the creatures, hermit crabs are the main attraction of the event.

地址｜How to get there ：台東縣台東市松江路一段500號｜No. 500, Sec. 1, Songjiang Rd., Taitung City, Taitung County

原文自《The China Post》