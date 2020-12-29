俄羅斯美女愛上野溪溫泉秘境　泡完驚呼：太幸福了

【看CP學英文】全台灣有不少大大小小的野溪溫泉，其中被譽為最親民最容易抵達的就是位在南投的精英野溪溫泉，也因為它的易達性，吸引不少國內外遊客在冷冷的冬天前往探索。

There are many wild hot springs across Taiwan, and one of the most accessible ones is the Elite Hot Spring in Nantou. Because of its popularity, it has attracted many foreign tourists in the winter.

Patrick與來自俄羅斯的Lena近日前去探索精英野溪溫泉，並帶著裝備準備在溪邊紮營，享受在群山環繞下泡溫泉的樂趣。

Patrick from Taiwan and Lena from Russia recently went camping near the Elite Hot Spring and enjoyed the fun of soaking in the wild surrounded by mountains.

Patrick和Lena共同經營旅遊YouTube頻道「旅遊真台灣Travel North Taiwan」，兩人著迷於探索台灣各個角落，發現不同的台灣之美，分享寶島美麗的風景、以及人事物。

Patrick and Lena co-run a YouTube channel, “Travel North Taiwan,” through which they share videos documenting their journey around the country and encounters with local people.

在影片中，兩人揹著大背包，裡面裝著食物、野炊用具、帳篷，先是造訪原住民部落，途經茶園，往山下河谷的方向前進，儘管爬得有些累，但沿途景緻美不勝收，讓他們一切都值得了。

The pair, who carried large backpacks, first visited an indigenous tribe, passing through a tea plantation, and hiking all the way down the river valley. Even though the hike was a bit tough, the scenery along the way was breathtaking and made it all worth the effort.