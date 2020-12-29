俄羅斯美女愛上野溪溫泉秘境　泡完驚呼：太幸福了

「這裡有很多座山，有茶園、櫻花和很多蔬菜，很寧靜。」Lena走在茶園路上，忍不住驚呼。

“There are mountains, tea plantations, sakura trees and a lot of vegetables. And it’s super peaceful here,” Lena said while walking along with the tea farms.

Lena表示，其實也可以一路開車直接抵達溪谷，但建議車子最好有四輪傳動。

Lena added that you can also drive all the way to the valley directly, but it is recommended that the car better have four-wheel drive.

單趟三公里的路程兩人花了一個半小時即抵達溪谷。到了溪谷，找到適合的營位後，兩人開始紮營，撿木材生火。

The 3 km trail took the two an hour and a half to reach the valley. After reaching the valley and finding a suitable campsite, they started to set up camp and gather wood to make a fire.

夜幕降臨，兩人圍著烤火，吃著泡菜火鍋，在大自然中享受簡單幸福。隔天一早醒來，太陽剛露臉，Lena和Patrick沿著溪谷散步，一路上都有一窪窪小池溫泉。

The two then gathered around the fire and enjoyed kimchi hot pot, relishing happiness in nature.

After having a good night’s sleep, Lena and Patrick took a walk in the morning along the valley with pools of hot springs scattered on the sides.

在綿延不斷的山巒包圍下，天氣微冷，兩人浸在溫泉裡，享受最天然的美人泉。

As the weather was slightly chilly, the two dipped into the hot springs and relished the beauty of nature.

Lena露出幸福表情直呼：「真的好舒服，雖然天氣真的很冷，但泡在溫泉超棒。」

“It feels very good. Even though it’s very cold outside, it’s like perfect inside,” Lena praised with admiration.

泡完溫泉後，兩人回到營地收拾完畢，揹著包包踏上回程道路，大約1小時就回到出發地，旅程也畫下完美句點。

After soaking in the hot spring, they returned to the campground and finished packing up.

Carry their backpacks, they returned to the departure point in about an hour, bringing the trip to a perfect end.

原文自《The China Post》