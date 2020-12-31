台灣象徵不是珍奶！美國山林攝影師揭寶島「最珍貴資產」

▲The photo collage shows Ryan Hevern (middle), the eastern cliff pictured in Hualien (right) and the forest from the bird’s eye view. (Courtesy of Ryan Hevern)

【看CP學英文】台灣自然風光是這塊土地最美的天然寶藏，而位在亞洲核心樞紐的台灣，是不少旅客深入亞洲探險的第一選擇，而Ryan Hevern正是為台灣自然之美深深著迷，選擇常住於此的探險家之一。

Taiwan’s nature is one of the most beautiful hidden treasures of the land, and Taiwan, located at the heart of Asia, is the first choice for many travelers starting the adventures.

Ryan Hevern is one of those explorers who is so fascinated by the natural beauty of Taiwan that he has chosen to live here to venture all around the country.

今年剛邁入34歲，來自美國加州灣區的Ryan Hevern致力於推廣台灣、以及亞洲地區觀光長達10年。

Ryan Hevern, 34, who came from the Bay Area, California has spent the last decade in tourism, creating adventures for people in Taiwan and elsewhere in Asia.

「如果你問我台灣最特別的是什麼，我會說是自然、風景、原住民文化，而不是食物或珍珠奶茶，」住在台灣已6年的Hevern語重心長地道出長期對這片土地的認識與感觸。

“If you asked me what is the most special about Taiwan I would say nature, landscapes and indigenous culture, and not the food or bubble milk tea (still amazing!),” Hevern said based on the knowledge and experiences he has had over the past six years living in Taiwan.

他向The China Post分享道，上述這些美麗的事物交織而成現今的台灣，而這正是寶島最迷人之處，但這部分的推廣卻相對少，實在可惜。

He told The China Post that he believes that all these beautiful things which are all intertwined are severely underserved in the promotion of Taiwan.