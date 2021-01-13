置身「霍格華茲」夢幻場景！魔法長廊、飛天掃帚還原度超高　麻瓜們快衝

【看CP學英文】哈利波特粉絲注意了！台南「十鼓仁糖文創園區」於2021年元旦正式開放全台第一座「魔法工廠」，建築內部木質色調，打造宛如霍格華茲般的氛圍，吸引無數人前往朝聖，掀起一波IG打卡風潮。

Attention Harry Potter fans! Tainan “Ten Drum Cultural Village” opened the first “Magic Factory” in Taiwan on New Year’s Day.

The building’s wooden interior creates a Hogwarts-like atmosphere, attracting countless people to pay a visit and take some #Instaworthy pictures.

位在仁德區、占地7.5公頃的十鼓仁糖文創園區是亞洲第一座鼓樂主題的國際藝術村。今年元旦，園區將二樓閒置許久的百年舊糖廠打造成魔法空間，超夢幻必拍場景包括魔法長廊、魔法景觀窗戶，還有飛天掃帚，各種魔幻元素應有盡有。

Located in Rende District, the Ten Drum Cultural Village covers 7.5-hectare of Asia’s first drum-themed international art village.

On New Year’s Day, the second floor of the century-old sugar factory was transformed into a magical space.

The picture-perfect scenes include a magic corridor, huge windows, a flying broom, with all kinds of magical elements.

此外，農曆春節期間從2月12日至16日，還能欣賞「2021十鼓節－牛轉大擊」。

What’s more? During the Chinese New Year period, from Feb. 12-16, you can enjoy a series of drum performances for the 2021 Ten Drum Festival.

值得一提的是，園區裡有高樓層天空步道、攀岩體驗場、7米高旋轉滑梯、天空鞦韆等等設施，每個都刺激又好玩，讓旅人挑戰自我。

Incorporating Ten Drum’s original Taiwanese drum music, the Ten Drum Cultural Village is Asia’s first drum-themed international art village.

Thrilling yet fun facilities such as the skywalk, the 7-meter-tall Speedwheel, sky swings and rock climbing are all available in the village. 地址｜How to get there ：台南市仁德區文華路二段326號｜No. 326, Wenhua Rd., Rende Dist., Tainan City

原文自《The China Post》