夢幻「粉紅棉花糖」高掛湛藍天空！白雪森林、「米奇」芒果樹　3個冬日賞花踏青點美翻天

【看CP學英文】經過霸王級寒流的洗禮，相信大家一定非常想念溫暖的陽光及徜徉於大自然的迷人魅力。以下三個週末放鬆景點，先收進口袋名單，等好天氣就能去放鬆心情踏踏青！

After the rare cold wave in Taiwan, everyone must be looking forward to spending the weekend embarking on outdoor adventures, in particular, basking under the sun and the charm of the nature. The following three spots are the ideal spots for your weekend getaway!

三甲公園｜Sanjia Park

現在正是位於台中北屯區三甲公園裡的紅花風鈴木盛開時期，整座公園滿是粉紅花海，十分浪漫！紅花風鈴木猶如粉紅棉花糖，高高掛在湛藍的天空中，遠看也神似櫻花。微風拂過，花朵便隨風飄落，彷彿沐浴於粉紅雨中，可媲美電視劇場景了！

Tabebuia rosea, aka Rosy Trumpet Trees, are now in full blossom. Located in Beitun District, Taichung, Sanjia Park is engulfed in pink Tabebuia rosea, which is indeed very romantic!

People often compare Rosy Trumpet Trees to pink marshmallows hanging up high in the sky as well. You might even mistake them for cherry blossoms from afar. When the breeze blows, be prepared to be stunned by the pink petals descending from the sky.

地址｜How to get there ：台中市北屯區旱溪東路三段｜Sec. 3, Hanxi E. Rd., Beitun Dist., Taichung City

沐心泉休閒農場｜Spring Mountain Leisure Farm

什麼？連台中也下雪了？啊，原來現在是白雪木盛放的季節呀！「白雪木」又稱為聖誕初雪，沐心泉休閒農場種植了一大片的白雪木，放眼望去便是白雪皚皚的震撼美景，引來許多人前來體驗漫步白雪森林的感覺！

Is Taichung snowing? Actually, it’s just the falling of Pascuitas. Whenever Pascuitas, also known as “Snow Flakes”, are in blossom, it indicates that Christmas is around the corner.

Spring Mountain Leisure Farm proudly displays a sea of Pascuita. The snowlike view attracts people from far and wide to visit, especially those who would like to gain the experience of wandering in a snowy forest.

地址｜How to get there ：台中市新社區中興街60號｜No,60, Zhongxing St., Xinshe Dist., Taichung City

萬坪公園｜Wanping Park

萬坪公園占地十分遼闊，綠油油的草皮每到假日便吸引眾多人前來散心、野餐。其中最受人矚目的焦點便是「米奇」造型的百年芒果樹了，來到萬坪公園千萬別錯過和超吸睛的米奇樹一起拍張照囉！

Wanping Park features an expansive, lush lawn which is a perfect destination for a picnic. Yet, Wanping Park is well-known not only for the cozy picnic venue but for its hundredth-year-old mango tree shaped as like “Mickey Mouse.” The eye-catching tree is for sure a must-see spot when you visit Wanping Park!

地址｜How to get there ：台中市北屯區軍福十九路&旱溪西路三段路口｜The intersection of Junfu 19th Rd. and Sec. 3, Hanxi W. Rd., Beitun Dist., Taichung City

原文自《The China Post》