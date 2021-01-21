走入宮崎駿的奇幻世界！台版「神隱少女」桃花源台中再現

▲Houli Tunnel No. 8 resembles an iconic scene from "Spirited Away." (Photos courtesy of @tw.carina (left) and @acebh520 (right)/Instagram)

【看CP學英文】相信大家都對宮崎駿的作品不算是陌生，不過若你以為我們要介紹的是九份老街，那可就大錯特錯啦，今天的主角正是位於台中后里的八號隧道及圳磚橋秘境！

Most people in Taiwan are relatively familiar with Hayao Miyazaki’s incredible movies. However, if you assume this article is about introducing the beauty of Jiufen Old Street, then you are mistaken. Today, we’ll unveil a hidden spot in Houli District, Taichung called “Tunnel No. 8.”

后里 八號隧道 圳磚橋｜Houli Tunnel No. 8 & Zhen Zhuan Qiao

由於八號隧道的舊鐵道已荒廢一百多年且未受人為破壞，因此八號隧道的位置相當隱密。要欣賞秘境美景前，要先經過雜草叢生的小徑，並行數分鐘後，將先抵達圳磚橋，斑駁的磚塊與湍流的后里圳構成十分清幽的景色。

The location of No.8 Tunnel is rather secluded as the old railway has been abandoned for more than 100 years without any further destruction.

To get to the location, you will need to wander through the overgrown-weed path toward Zhen Zhuan Qiao (圳磚橋). The mottled bricks and the rapid Houli canal beneath it form magnificent scenery.

再向前行走約兩百公尺便可抵達廢棄的私房秘境—八號隧道。八號隧道看似平淡無奇，甚至還帶有些神祕感，但是只要直直向前進，很快就會看到明亮的出口。走出洞口的另一端猶如踏入桃花源，綠意盎然的洞口與陰暗潮濕的隧道形成強烈對比，更是與神隱少女千尋走過的隧道非常相似，吸引許多人前來拍出動人的照片！

Roughly 200 meters away is the Houli Tunnel No. 8. The tunnel may look unassuming with an air of mystery, yet if you continue to go straight ahead, you’ll soon see the exit.

Comparing the world on the other side of the tunnel to the Garden of Eden is no understatement. The lively, otherworldly view stood in sharp contrast with the dark, humid tunnel.

Tunnel No.8 also bears a striking resemblance to the tunnel featured in the movie “Spirited Away”, where the young protagonist Chihiro Ogino(千尋) wandered through and has attracted numerous fans.

地址｜How to get there ：台中市后里區永興路21號｜No. 21, Yongxing Rd., Houli Dist., Taichung City

原文自《The China Post》