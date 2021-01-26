媲美「神力女超人天堂島」！台灣東岸美景照太震撼

▲The photograph of Qingshui Cliffs in Taiwan bore a resemblance to Wonder Woman's "Themyscira". (Photos courtesy of Trevin Blount/Screengrab from "Wonder Woman" Trailer)

【看CP學英文】在台外國人近期在網路上開始大批分享在台灣捕捉的震撼照，而其中一張台灣東岸照脫穎而出，驚豔網友。

Members of the foreign community in Taiwan recently started a trend of sharing beautiful Taiwan sceneries on their social media accounts and one majestic photo of Taiwan’s east coast has managed to stand out among others.

攝影師Trevin Blount於2017年從美國來到台灣，因走訪台灣東岸三次，他透露此張照片是在太魯閣國家公園的仁清隧道屏風岩捕捉的。

The photographer, Trevin Blount, arrived in Taiwan from the U.S. in September 2017. Having traveled to the east coast three times, Blount revealed that he took the photo at the Jen-ching Tunnel Ping-feng Rocks (仁清隧道屏風岩) in Taroko National Park (太魯閣國家公園).

在他眼中，此處是清水斷崖最美的一端。

According to him, it’s one of the most beautiful views along the Qingshui Cliffs (清水斷崖).

這張超夢幻照因與2017年《神力女超人》電影中的「天堂島」有幾分相似，馬上得到網友熱烈回應，許多人也在留言區分享自己在此處的旅遊經驗。

The stunning photograph which bears a resemblance to “Themyscira” (or “Paradise Island”) from Warner Brothers’ “Wonder Woman” movie, received numerous enthusiastic replies from others who shared their own adventures at Taiwan’s jaw-dropping east-coast views.

其中一位網友表示此處剛好也是他最愛的地方，並補充道原先有一條較老舊的小道適合攝影愛好者前往，然而後來似乎因為要改新的隧道或道路而被拆除。

One social media user said it was also their favorite corner of the coast, and added that there used to be an older road that attracted photography enthusiasts but was later closed down seemingly due to the construction of a new tunnel or road.

另一位有冒險家精神的網友表示自己還曾經在海岸邊游泳，但或許因為水流太強，他發誓絕對不會再嘗試第二次。

Another adventurous social media user commented that they had swum to that point, but swore never to do it again, as the tides were quite strong.

許多人讚賞Trevin的照片帶出東岸不一樣的味道，而也有人讚其為「大自然的鬼斧神工」。

Many complimented Blount’s atmospheric shot while one deemed it an “amazing and unbelievable view made by nature.”

Trevin後來與The China Post分享，那時他決定捕捉這畫面是因為他先注意到天上的雲朵移動速度非常快。

Blount later told The China Post that he decided to capture the shot after noticing how fast the clouds were shifting.

在那當下，他把握時機，趁陽光灑在海上的瞬間捕捉數張照片。

Seizing the moment, he caught rays of light shimmering on the ocean and took several photographs of the view.

他解釋道最後選擇這張分享給其他人觀賞是因為他獨愛照片中陽光連結了背景和前端的景物，使其看起來有所連貫。

He explained that he chose this photo to post because he liked how the sun “rays made a line that connected the foreground to the background.”

然而他坦承，當下他滿腦子只擔心會不會需要更寬的鏡頭才能拍攝此畫面，好險最後是不需要，單憑他的技術和台灣之美成功將清水斷崖的壯觀景緻一次記錄下來。 However, he also admitted that at the time, all he could think of was whether he needed a wider angle lens to capture the beautiful shot. Thankfully, it wasn’t needed and the photo managed to do the cliffs and the ocean justice.

原文自《The China Post》