懸日美景接力登場！過年前絕佳觀賞時段大公開

【看CP學英文】在過年前夕，攝影愛好者可以在高雄的苓雅區和南投市民族路（南陽路以西）觀賞到絕美的懸日景象！

Before the Chinese New Year celebrations begin, photography enthusiasts can head to Nantou City’s Minzu Road (民族路) and Kahsiung’s Lingya District (苓雅區) to catch a glimpse of some beautiful, but rare “henges.”

根據中央氣象局報導，高雄預計1月31日到2月2日出現懸日美景；南投則預計在2月1日到2月3日登場。

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局), the “Kaohsiunghenge” will appear between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 while “Nantouhenge” will appear between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3.

高雄市的懸日美景路段為苓雅區青年一、二路（民權一路以西），出現時間為1月31日下午5時20分到下午5時40分、2月1日下午5時17分到下午5時37分、2月2日下午5時15分到下午5 時35分。

The spectacular solar phenomenon can be viewed from Kaohsiung Lingya District’s Qingnian 1st Road and Qingnian 2nd Road (west of Minquan 1st Road) from around 5:20 pm to 5: 40 pm on Jan. 31, 5:17 pm to 5:37 pm on Feb.1, and 5:15 pm to 5:35 pm on Feb 2.

南投縣的懸日美景路段為南投市民族路（南陽路以西），時間為2月1日下午5時16分到下午5時36分、2月2日下午5時14分到下午5時34分、2月3日下午5時12分到下午5時32分。

If you are in central Taiwan can head to Nantou’s Minzu Road (west of Nanyang Road) on Feb. 1 from 5:16 pm to 5:36 pm, from 5:14 pm to 5:34 pm on Feb. 2, and from 5:12 pm to 5:32 pm on Feb. 3.

氣象局說，預報期間夕陽逐日約較前一天晚2至3分鐘運行到達街道的中心，其仰角也較前一天稍低。在沒有雲遮蔽的情形下，夕陽懸於街道中心位置時間前後10分鐘內，都適合觀賞懸日景象。

The CWB said that the sunset during the forecast period will reach the center of the streets 2 to 3 minutes later than the previous day, and its elevation angle will be slightly lower than the previous day as well.

In the absence of a cloudy sky, the sunset is suitable for viewing about 10 minutes before and after the time it hangs in the center of the street.

氣象局並說明，「懸日」是泛指夕陽懸掛在兩側有高大建築物或地景所形成狹道街（路）底的美麗景象，此外，氣象局也提醒，雖為夕陽但有時太陽光仍強，久視時應備深色太陽眼鏡護目，以免強光傷眼，也提醒民眾在街道觀賞懸日時更要特別注意交通秩序的維持和自身安全。

The CWB also explained that the Kaohsiung or Nantou “henges” refers to the beautiful sight of a sunset hanging over narrow streets or roads formed by tall buildings or landscapes on both sides.

They also reminded the public that although it is a sunset, the glare is still strong, so viewers are advised to wear dark sunglasses to protect their eyes to avoid injury.

Those enjoying the romantic sunset view should also pay special attention to the maintenance of traffic order and their own traffic safety, the CWB added.

