怎麼拍怎麼美！屏東「小巴黎」仿歐洲壁畫　帶你一秒走進法國

【看CP學英文】別再認為屏東只有墾丁好玩啦！最近，擁有「小巴黎」美名的「職人町」備受矚目，除了有許多文創店家進駐外，色彩繽紛的建築物也是相當吸睛！

Pingtung has the “full package” that deserves more attention!

Recently, the Craftsman Residential District, also knowns as the “small Paris,” has gained much traction on the Internet.

In addition to many cultural and creative shops, no one can resist those colorful buildings’ glamour.

由老舊宿舍改建而成的職人町結合在地青年對屏東的愛與藝術的創意，目前匯聚了32個青創團隊打造自己的品牌。

Converted from old dormitories, the Craftsman Residential District successfully provides a platform for 32 startup teams to realize their dreams by incorporating the local youths’ love for Pingtung and their creativity.

職人町更是提供職人們專屬的舞台，協助青年築夢，讓職人們能精進求藝，細心鑽研每個細節，化平凡為不平凡，完美體現新一代職人的精神之外，也為舊建築賦予新生命與價值。

Moreover, with the help of Craftsman Residential District, the startup teams can refine their capability on their specific domains and transform the ordinary into something more special that perfectly embodies the spirit of craftsmanship.

The old buildings are also instilled by new energy and value.

只需十五分鐘即可從屏東火車站到達職人町，一來到職人町就可感受到滿滿的異國風情，彷彿置身歐洲。

Within a fifteen-minute walk from the Pingtung train station, you’ll arrive at the Craftsman Residential District. The Craftsman Residential District exudes an exotic atmosphere that is similar to some art districts in European cities.

職人町的最大特色即是色彩鮮豔的仿歐洲壁畫，每一面獨一無二的彩繪都是職人們的精心設計的。每個角落也都可見職人們的巧思，可見不同文化的元素在之中，讓人忍不住停下腳步按下快門，怎麼拍怎麼美！到了夜晚，點上燈的建築別有一般風味，增添不少浪漫氛圍。

The most distinctive feature of the District is the vibrant European murals delicately painted by the startup teams. Every corner is designed with originality, blending different cultural elements that will catch you by surprise.

You won’t make it to the end of the path without gazing at the masterpiece and taking stunning photos. At night, the illuminated District is indeed a place of romance.

職人町聚落內除了文創商品外，也有許多咖啡廳及甜點店，品項皆十分美味可口，絲毫不馬虎。假日時，也時常舉行市集及樂團表演活動，特色十足，保證讓遊客逛得流連忘返！

There are many coffee shops and pastries in the Craftsman Residential District. During the weekend, creative markets will be held and musical bands will be invited to perform in the area. Craftsman Residential District is undoubtedly worth visiting during the New Year’s holiday.

How to get there ：屏東縣屏東市仁德路43巷5號｜No. 5, Ln. 43, Rende Rd., Pingtung City, Pingtung County

原文自《The China Post》