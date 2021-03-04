南臺灣最美親水園區！「屏東中央公園」5大亮點必訪

【看CP學英文】位於台糖屏東紙漿廠原址的屏東縣民公園，占地20公頃，經二期改造後，於2月5日全面開放，打造成「屏東中央公園」。

Pingtung’s Min Park reopened on Feb. 5 after the completion of its second phase of renovation. Located on the former site of Taiwan Sugar Corporation’s pulp mill, the park has turned the former industrial site into a major attraction in southern Taiwan.

縣民公園第一期工程歷經三年於2018年完工，作為台灣設計展展場之一。第二期工程則是歷經5年多時間，終將荒廢長達27年的台糖舊紙漿廠遺構活化再生，結合蛇溪86公尺寬的水岸綠廊，成為屏東人的秘密花園。

The first phase of Min Park’s construction was completed in 2018. It served as one of the exhibition venues for the Taiwan Design Expo in 2019.

The second phase of the project took more than five years to revitalize the remains of the pulp mill, which had been abandoned for 27 years.

With the 86-meter wide corridor alongside the river, the park has become a secret garden for locals.

此次改造由景觀設計師李如儀率領團隊操刀，將塵封20多年的紙漿廠儲放蔗渣的備料地坑及污水沉澱池重新規劃，活化整體空間。

The renovation was led by landscape designer Li Ju-yi, who revitalized the pulp mill’s 20-year-old bagasse storage pit and wastewater treatment pond.

曾經是紙漿備料區的地坑深達6公尺，設計團隊將其打造成佔地0.15公頃的地下空間，保留其斑駁牆面，民眾可以走入地坑，感受廢棄工業遺跡所帶來的歷史感。

The design team has preserved the 6-meter-deep pit and transformed it into an underground photo-op spot where you can take photos and feel the building’s history.

此處原有8座污水處理廠的水池，這次整治計畫，設計團隊保留了其中5個，依照功能不同分別命名為「雙園遊憩」（1號+2號水池）、「秘境花園」、「在水一方」「地景劇場」。

There are eight wastewater treatment ponds. The design team has retained five of them, each has different functions.

The five ponds are named “Bouncing Circle” and “Circle of Sandbox” (No. 1 + No. 2 pond), “Serenity Circle,” “Circle of Water” and “Amphitheater.”

1和2號水池面積較小，設有沙坑、跳床遊戲區，適合親子同樂。

The first two ponds are smaller in size, with equipment for kids such as a sandpit and a trampoline. It is suitable for both parents and children who want to enjoy some relaxing time together.

3號水池秘境花園搭建全鏡面反射的圓型頂蓋，並設有長椅，是遊客休憩野餐的好去處。

The third pond, “Serenity Circle” features a circular roof with full mirror reflection and benches. It is a good place for you to relax and have a picnic.

4號水池將平台拉高，中間一條平面步道，由池外往內看，步道上的人彷彿在水上漫步。而這裡也是拍攝水中倒影的最佳取景地。

The fourth pond boasts a walkway in the middle of the pond.

If you take a look outside the pond, people on the walkway seem to be walking on water. This is also the best place to take pictures of your reflection in the water.

5號水池則是打造成圓錐曲度的「地景劇場」，結合下凹的舞台，與旁邊的「地標塔」觀景平台相輝映，成為多層次的大地劇場。

The last pond was transformed into an amphitheater with a sunken stage.

Alongside the theater, there is an “Observation Tower” where you can overlook the whole park as well as the sunken theater.

