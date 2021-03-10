疫情黑暗中的一展燈火！幾米「畫室裡的呢喃」給你滿滿療癒能量

【看CP學英文】當疫情尚未完全消逝，人人心中都需要一展燈火，溫暖內心那脆弱的自己，此時，不妨造訪於3月5日至3月31日於台北誠品藝廊展展出的「幾米──畫室裡的呢喃」。

Everyone needs to cheer up these days amid the pandemic.

Jimmy Liao’s new exhibition “Murmurs in the Studio,” for instance, is a solid remedy for this issue from now until March 31 at Eslite Gallery in Taipei.

期間展出幾米超過90件作品，其中包含首度曝光的繪畫作品、以及SARS肆虐期間，幾米創作的《謝謝你毛毛兔，這個下午真好玩》系列原作。

More than 90 pieces of works are on display, including some paintings revealed for the first time and a series created during the SARS outbreak called “Thank You, Furry Bunny, for a Wonderful Afternoon.”

其中，毛毛兔系列系列描述大家逃離了被瘟疫所吞噬的廢棄城市，曾經的小女孩已成為老太太，在荒廢的動物園裡再度與毛毛兔重逢，毛毛兔將老太太心中沈睡的小女孩喚醒，經歷了一場迷人的甜蜜夢境。

The furry bunny series depicts those who escaped from an abandoned city swallowed by the plague.

Years later, a little girl, who has become an old lady, is reunited with her furry bunny in the deserted zoo.

The furry bunny wakes up the sleeping little girl in the old lady’s heart, experiencing a charming sweet dream.

除此之外，本次展覽還能看到幾米以簽字筆、壓克力顏料與水彩，勾勒出單色調的黑白畫面，畫面中沒有直指死亡或失去，透過場景的細膩安排刻劃出豐富的情感表現。

What’s more? The exhibition features the monochromatic black-and-white paintings created with Sharpie markers, acrylics and watercolors.

There is no direct reference to death or loss in the picture, but the emotional expressions are portrayed through the delicate arrangement of scenes.

幾米──畫室裡的呢喃 | Jimmy LIAO – Murmurs in the Studio

日期：2021年03月05日～03月31日 | Date: March 5 – March 31, 2021

地點：誠品畫廊| Location : Eslite Gallery

開放時間：週二～週六11:00～19:00（日、一休館）| Opening time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Tuesday – Saturday)

原文自《The China Post》