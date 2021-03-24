古亭河濱公園「小臉花」綻放！13萬盆粉紫夢幻花海開放中

▲The "little faced" flowers, also known as sweet violets will be in full bloom till the end of March. (Photo courtesy of 《花洛米一起去玩耍》via Global News for New Immigrants)

【看CP學英文】根據新住民全球新聞網報導，在都市的繁忙生活裡，台北市的古亭河濱公園提供人們短暫休憩的空間。

Amid the hustle and bustle of Taipei City, the Guting Riverside Park becomes a haven for people to catch their breath and provides a short break from the busy urban life.

古亭河濱公園於2021年擴大花海，種植將近13萬盆紫色系的花朵，將公園染上一片紫色的夢幻美景，最佳賞花期持續到3月底。

The Guting Riverside had been expanded in the beginning of 2021, with nearly 130,000 pots of purple flowers planted to give the park a look of a dreamy wonderland.

According to park officials, the best flower viewing period will last until the end of March.

古亭河濱公園的花海占地約莫近四千平方公尺，主要的花朵是有著「小臉花」著稱的香堇菜，其餘尚有不同品種的薰衣草相互點綴。

The sea of flowers in the park covers an area of about 4,000 square meters, and the main flower is the “small-faced flower,” also known as sweet violets.

In addition, different species of lavender are also used to decorate the park.

古亭河濱公園位於永福橋到中正橋之間，不僅有美艷動人的花海，還有網球場、籃球場及溜冰場等公共設施。欣賞美景之餘，還能活動身子，充實假期。

Guting Riverside Park is located between Yongfu Bridge and Zhongzheng Bridge. Not only does it have beautiful flowers, but it also has an abundance of public facilities such as tennis courts, basketball courts and ice rinks. Besides taking in the beautiful scenery, you can also kill two birds with one stone and exercise whilst enjoy your weekend or holiday.

地址 | How to get there：台北市中正區水源路9-3號| No. 9-3, Shuiyuan Rd., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City 100043, Taiwan

交通方式 | Transportation：

1.搭乘捷運到「台電大樓站」5號出口 | Take the MRT to Taipower Building Station, and take exit 5

2.搭乘捷運到「公館站」4號出口 | Take the MRT to Gongguan Station, and take exit 4

3.搭乘公車253、673、943、棕12到「台北市客家文化主題公園」| Take buses 253, 673, 943, or Brown 12 to the “Taipei City Hakka Cultural Park” stop

4.搭乘公車小30、895、311、311區間車、254區間車到「自來水博物館站」| Take buses 30, 895, 311, 254 to the “Museum of Drinking Water” stop

