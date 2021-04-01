特色星巴克門市再加一！「遊艇」外型引爆IG打卡熱潮

【看CP學英文】清明連假前，星巴克全台首間以遊艇為設計概念的「宜蘭頭城門市」將於4月1日全新開幕。

Starbucks will open Toucheng Store in Yilan with a yacht design concept on April 1, before the Tomb Sweeping holiday.

頭城門市為宜蘭縣第五間星巴克門市，以遊艇為外型的建築設計，讓來此品嘗咖啡的人感受到滿滿度假氛圍，特色外型勢必將引爆一波IG打卡熱潮。

Toucheng store is the fifth Starbucks store in Yilan County, and the architectural design of the store is based on a yacht, which makes people who come here to enjoy coffee feel full of vacation atmosphere.

The store is expected to attract many to take Instagrammable photos.

慶祝全新特色店門市，星巴克也釋出宜蘭頭城門市首賣商品，包括馬克杯、隨行卡，以獨特的山形結合遊艇的現代摩登建築外觀設計，加上當地古樸的老街與海邊休憩生活，代表著頭城鎮鄰近山與海的純樸風情。 To celebrate the new store opening, Starbucks also released the limited-edition merchandise for sale at the Toucheng store in Yilan, including mugs and on-the-go cards. The design of the merchandise features an old Toucheng township surrounded by mountains and the sea.

此外，星巴克也推出以宜蘭頭城門市為發想的「遊艇手繪餅乾」，遊艇外觀為圖搭配底層奶油酥香。

In addition, Starbucks sells Yachting-shaped cookies with an extremely creamy and crispy texture.

「宜蘭頭城門市」| Starbucks Yilan Toucheng store

How to get there? 宜蘭縣頭城鎮青雲路3段396號 | No. 396, Section 3, Qingyun Road, Toucheng Township, Yilan County.

營業時間：週一~週日07:30-21:30 | Opening time : Monday-Sunday 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

開幕日：2021/4/1(四) 上午10:00起 | Opening Date: April 1 at 10 a.m.

原文自《The China Post》