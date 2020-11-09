女童無頭裝扮紅到新加坡！外國網友讚：比鬼修女還可怕

【看CP學英文】萬聖節扮鬼裝扮創意無限，日前，網友「小桃爸」分享女兒小桃的「斷頭鬼」裝扮，逼真造型在網路上掀起討論，就連新加坡媒體也關注報導。

A Taiwanese dad shared on Oct. 30 a video of his daughter’s “headless” costume which was so realistic that it sparked discussions online and caught the attention of Singaporean media.

台南網友小桃爸10月30日在臉書分享女兒扮成「斷頭鬼」出巡影片，他解釋道，這套服裝是由女孩的媽媽阿妮塔親手縫製。這套服裝上還有標示「糖果入口」、加上到位超妝容，整體搭配非常嚇人，吸引超過1.8萬次分享，將近5,000個讚。

The father, who lives in Tainan, called his daughter a “headless ghost” on the Facebook video in which he explained that he explained that the outfit was made by the girl’s mother, Anita.

On top of the costume, onlookers could read the sign “candy entrance.” With such a scary outfit and creative makeup, there is little wonder that the girl’s costume has drawn much attention, gaining over 18,000 shares and nearly 5,000 likes.

新加坡媒體mothership周一報導內寫道，「一位台灣女孩扮成『無頭鬼』，從萬聖節扮裝脫穎而出。」

The Singaporean media reported on Monday praised the “girl in Taiwan (who) has won Halloween with a frightening ‘headless’ costume.”