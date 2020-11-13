台北跨年晚會卡司公布！田馥甄開場、伍佰壓軸

▲Hebe Tien will give an opening performance at the upcoming Taipei New Year's eve party. (Courtesy of B'IN LIVE)

【看CP學英文】「臺北最High新年城-2021跨年晚會」11月5日揭曉首波卡司，將由日前剛結束小巨蛋演出的田馥甄擔任開場表演，倒數前的壓軸演出則確定由腳傷初癒的搖滾天王伍佰壓陣，獨家獻唱。

As the end of the year draws near, Hebe Tien and Wu Bai will give an opening performance and count down with fans at the upcoming Taipei New Year’s Eve Party, the organizer of the event said on Nov. 5.

去年跨年夜在台北市府前廣場攜手合作、大獲好評的主持師徒檔黃子佼、LuLu（黃路梓茵），也再次將跨年檔期留給台北的粉絲。

As the hosts in last year’s event, comedians Mickey Huang and Lulu Huang will team up again and host the annual concert this year.

田馥甄對於即將獻唱台北跨年開場演出感到非常期待，「2020年順利生出了第5張專輯、第2次巡演，因此也希望在今年的最後一天，在舞台上和大家分享新作品。」

Singer Hebe is also looking forward to her upcoming New Year’s Eve performance in Taipei.

“The year 2020 has been a successful year with the birth of my fifth albums and two tours (5th album and 2nd tour), so I’m excited to share my new works with you on stage on the last day of the year!” Hebe told the local media.