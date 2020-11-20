台北101最神取景！老外瘋傳台版「深夜食堂」絕美照片

▲台北101是不少觀光客必拍台北景點之一，從不同的角度、時間取景能帶出不同的韻味。| Taipei 101 is one of the must-visit Taipei attractions for many tourists. You can take pictures of it from different angles and times, giving your photos the mood and or feeling you want them to have. (Courtesy of @ashish.c6/u/BenBrommell/Reddit)

【看CP學英文】台北101是不少觀光客必拍台北景點之一，從不同的角度、時間取景能帶出不同的韻味。近日，一名外國網友在美國論壇Reddit上分享一張攝於101附近巷弄的絕美照片，引起網友瘋傳。

Taipei 101 is one of the must-visit Taipei attractions for tourists from far and near. You can take pictures of it from different angles and times, giving your photos the mood and or feeling you want them to have.

Recently, a social media user shared a beautiful photo of an alleyway near the 101, causing an overnight sensation on Reddit.

這名網友週二分享道，拍攝這張照片的靈感來自於上月同樣分享於論壇的一張101照片，他那時看到照片即決定前往同一地拍攝。

The user shared Tuesday that the photo was inspired by a photo of 101 that was also shared on the forum last month so he decided to go to the same location to take the photo.

「前一晚，我特別前往竹村居酒屋拍這張照片。」原PO寫道，並在下方留言處附上啟發他靈感的原作者作品連結。

“I trekked to Takemura Izakaya last night to get this shot,” the user wrote, adding the link to the photo that inspired him.