珍奶機車芒果躍上麻將桌！「最台麻將」紅到國外

▲七號森林設計有限公司攜手台灣本土插畫平面設計師羅寗，推出「呆丸郎ㄟ台灣麻將」(Tâi-uân-lâng)。| Forest No.7 design studio has joined hands with local illustrator and graphic designer Ning Lo to launch "Tâi-uân-lâng’s Mahjong " (Taiwanese Mahjong). (Courtesy of Forest No.7 design studio)

【看CP學英文】麻將是華人圈共同的休閒嗜好，但傳統麻將圖案歷經數百年變化不大，有鑑於此，七號森林設計有限公司攜手台灣本土插畫平面設計師羅寗，推出「呆丸郎ㄟ台灣麻將」(Tâi-uân-lâng)。

Mahjong is a popular tile-based game among the members and friends of the Chinese community. Yet, traditional mahjong patterns have not changed much over the past centuries.

With this observation in mind, Forest No.7 design studio has joined hands with local illustrator and graphic designer Ning Lo to launch “Tâi-uân-lâng’s Mahjong ” (Taiwanese Mahjong).

7號森林的募資網站介紹道，最初設計概念是以台灣日常物件結合傳統麻將圖案排列，且採用雷射雕刻，因此玩家仍可感受摸牌快感。

According to a statement Forest No. 7 wrote on the crowdfunding platform “zeczec,” the design concept is to use the scenes from everyday life and arranged them according to the traditional mahjong patterns.

More importantly, laser engraving is used so that players can still feel the titles through the touch.

日常元素像是水果、珍奶、機車、藍白拖，甚至是台灣自然、廟宇以及原住民文化，例如台灣黑熊、拼板舟等等，都躍上麻將桌。

Everyday elements such as Taiwan fruits, pearl milk tea, scooters, blue and white flip flops, and even Taiwan’s nature, temples, and indigenous culture, such as Formosan black bear and fishing boat of Orchi, have become titles on mahjong this original game.