好市多驚見台灣限定夯品！老外一看暴動：手刀衝了

▲A social media user recently shared on Twitter that she found "cast iron pans" featuring Taiwan's map for sale at Costco in Taiwan, causing quite a stir among other social media users. (Screenshot from @trickytaipei /Twitter)

【看CP學英文】美式賣場好市多是不少家庭採買生活用品的地方。近日，一名網友在推特分享，他在台灣好市多發現有販售印著台灣logo的「鑄鐵煎鍋」，引起網友熱議。

U.S. retailer Costco is where many families shop for household goods such as cookware. A social media user recently shared on Twitter that she found “cast iron pans” featuring Taiwan’s map for sale at Costco in Taiwan, causing quite a stir among other social media users.

這名網友於週三貼出照片，只見鑄鐵鍋底部印有台灣的形狀，就連金門澎湖馬祖等離島也都有印上，且一旁還刻著「Taiwan Edition」(台灣特別版) 字樣。

The user posted a photo of the cast iron pan featuring a map of Taiwan and the offshore islands of Kinmen, Penghu and Matsu. “Taiwan Edition” is also printed on the bottom.