珍珠奶茶、小籠包躍上「台味日曆」！超道地台灣美食填滿你的365天

【看CP學英文】品嘗美食能療癒身心，當藝術與美食結合更是紓壓。由插畫家柒七與設計師goyen組成的「飛行模式」，近日在募資平台分享「365days台灣美食月曆」，每日一道最道地台式美食，讓美食徹底填滿你的生活。

Food can help you boost both physical and spiritual strength. When art and food are combined, longing for food can be a great stress reliever too.

Thanks to illustrator Chi Chi and designer Goyen, “Flight Mode” design studio has recently created the “365 days Taiwanese Foods Calendar” with the help of a crowdfunding platform. The calendar features an authentic Taiwanese delight to tempt your tastebuds every day.

共365道台灣美食料理，從珍珠奶茶、大腸包小腸、臭豆腐、小籠包、粽子、砂鍋魚頭，各種美食應有盡有，精美圖畫光看就讓人食指大動。

A total of 365 dishes from across Taiwan — pearl milk tea, big sausage wrap small sausage, stinky tofu, Xiaolongbao, rice dumpling, and Fish Head Casserole — are included in the list, all beautifully illustrated.

除了美食插圖外，每張日曆都有對應中西方年曆月份、生肖年、二十四節氣、十二月星座，及其主要食材或製程，每一天皆展現出台灣人對於節日生活搭配飲食文化的重視，將台人飲食文化推向國際。

In addition to the culinary illustrations, each calendar features dates according to the Gregorian and Lunar calendars, the Chinese zodiac, the 24 solar terms, twelve constellations, and the main ingredients for each recipe.

Each date demonstrates the importance of solar terms that guide people’s lives through eating special foods, performing cultural ceremonies to promote Taiwanese food culture.

外框設計則是以中式窗花邊緣為基礎，可和日曆內容許多圓形的代表物件，來展現”內圓外方”的生活之道。

The design of the outer frame is based on the edge of the paper-cut for window decorations.

With a few round elements on the calendar, the design echos the Taiwanese saying of “round on the outside and square on the inside.”

在顏色上的選用，則以十二個顏色區分月份，方便識別。

Speaking of the colors, the designer said that twelve colors are used to distinguish months for easy identification.