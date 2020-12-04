最新文章

珍珠奶茶、小籠包躍上「台味日曆」！超道地台灣美食填滿你的365天

▲365days台灣美食月曆 | 365days Taiwanese Foods Calendar (Courtesy of 飛行模式Flight Mode)
文 : The China Post
▲在顏色上的選用，則以十二個顏色區分月份，方便識別。  | Speaking of the colors, the designer said that twelve colors are used to distinguish months for easy identification.   (Courtesy of 飛行模式Flight Mode)

▲更值得一提的是，日曆以手工量身訂做的「便當盒」作為包裝設計，大大提升整體精緻程度。  | It’s also worth mentioning that the calendar is packaged in a hand-made “lunch box”, which greatly upgrades the overall sophistication of the calendar.   (Courtesy of 飛行模式Flight Mode)

▲依照不同組合搭配，每組月曆從新台幣819元到39,950元不等。| Depending on the combination, each set of calendars ranges from NT$819 (US$28.73) to NT$39,950 (US$1,401).  (Courtesy of 飛行模式Flight Mode)

In response to the design, many took to Facebook, saying that “This is super cute.”  

Some wrote: “Bought it! 2021 Every day I’m hungry!” while another said that with this, you don’t have to worry about what to eat anymore.”  

A foreign social media user also asked: “Who is responsible for getting fat?” 

 

原文自《The China Post

