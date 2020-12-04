珍珠奶茶、小籠包躍上「台味日曆」！超道地台灣美食填滿你的365天

更值得一提的是，日曆以手工量身訂做的「便當盒」作為包裝設計，大大提升整體精緻程度。

It’s also worth mentioning that the calendar is packaged in a hand-made “lunch box”, which greatly upgrades the overall sophistication of the calendar.

「365days台灣美食月曆」自今年10月27日上線募資平台「嘖嘖」以來，截自目前已募集新台幣35萬元，遠超過目標募資金額新台幣20萬元。

Since the launch of the 365days Taiwan Food Calendar on Oct. 27 of this year, the fundraising platform has raised NT$350,000 (US$12,301), far exceeding the target fundraising amount of NT$200,000.(US$7,016)

依照不同組合搭配，每組月曆從新台幣819元到39,950元不等。

Depending on the combination, each set of calendars ranges from NT$819 (US$28.73) to NT$39,950 (US$1,401).

網友在官方臉書熱烈回應道：「這超可愛」、「買了！！２０２１每天都好餓！」、「有了這個不用再煩惱吃什麼了」。另外，也有老外提出疑慮表示：「變胖誰負責？」

In response to the design, many took to Facebook, saying that “This is super cute.”

Some wrote: “Bought it! 2021 Every day I’m hungry!” while another said that with this, you don’t have to worry about what to eat anymore.”

A foreign social media user also asked: “Who is responsible for getting fat?”

原文自《The China Post》