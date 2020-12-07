貓咪嫵媚姿勢一夕爆紅　老外驚呼：台灣最萌吉祥物

【看CP學英文】隨著近期「土狗幫主人提珍奶」照在網路上爆紅後，老外也開始關注台灣各個可愛動物。

With the recent picture of the “Taiwanese Boba Dog” making rounds online, foreigners have been keeping an eye out for more adorable animals in Taiwan.

其中，一位外國網友注意到一隻懶洋洋的貓咪因姿勢像極了台灣島，將其封為「台灣最萌吉祥物」。

A lounging cat, for instance, has become the new “mascot of Taiwan” as a social media user noticed its resemblance to the shape of Taiwan’s main island.

根據推特網友@bakuding貼文表示，在他傳了自己的愛貓照片給朋友後，朋友立即回覆點出貓咪的姿勢似乎與台灣島非常相似。

According to a tweet posted by @bakuding, after sending a picture of his sassy cat to his friend, he immediately received a response, pointing out that the cat had somehow configured itself into the shape of Taiwan!