貓咪嫵媚姿勢一夕爆紅　老外驚呼：台灣最萌吉祥物

貼文立刻得到其他網友熱烈回應，其中一位開玩笑地表示，「高雄變成台灣的『屁股』。」

Many replied underneath praising the adorable cat with one commenting, “Kaohsiung is the butt of Taiwan.”

另一位網友留言表示高雄是他的家鄉，似乎暗指這樣的比對似乎有損於高雄。

Another social media user jokingly replied that it (Kaohsiung) was their hometown, seemingly expressing disappointment at the comparison.

其他人也幫貓咪說話，表示其實不是貓咪像台灣，應該要表示「台灣形狀如貓咪」才對。

Others also stood up for the cat and implied that the cat is not mimicking Taiwan’s shape and rather that Taiwan is an island shaped like a cat.

不論大家怎麼爭論，不變的是大家對於貓咪萌翻程度一致的認同。

No matter the interpretation, what everyone seemed to be in agreement on was the adorableness of the unsuspecting cat.

