「中午吃什麼」插圖爆紅　老外歪樓讚台灣人都吃不胖

▲A Reddit user posted a cartoon of two Taiwanese office ladies in search of lunch and received enthusiastic responses from the foreign community. (Photo courtesy of @u/AustinYaoChen/Reddit)

【看CP學英文】上班族平日早上起床就開始忙碌，不外乎來幾杯咖啡、開會、以及收發電子郵件，因此，中餐時間成了避風港，而「中午吃什麼」肯定是大家這時段最關心的問題。

A typical weekday morning for most people consists of numerous cups of coffee, meetings and emails. There is, therefore, little wonder that lunchtime is usually considered a safe haven for most office workers. Yet, the typical question “What’s for lunch?” remains unanswered for most of them.

近日，一張插圖在外國社群上爆紅，圖中只見兩位上班族女性途經一個小吃攤位前，找尋午餐的下落，引起外國網友熱議討論台灣美食。

A Taiwanese cartoon showing two office ladies walking in front of a local food stand, apparently in search of their meal, has caught the attention of the foreign community which wondered in an online chat group about the best Taiwanese dishes.

許多曾到訪台灣的網友注意到後方掛在牆上的菜單，上面寫著陽春麵、貢丸湯和鍋燒意麵，這巨幅菜單勾起他們過往來台回憶，印象非常深刻。

Many social media users who have visited Taiwan previously, focused on the menu featured in the background and pointed out that Yang Chun noodles (陽春麵), pork ball soup (貢丸湯) and egg noodles (鍋燒意麵) have left a huge impression on them.