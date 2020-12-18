「中午吃什麼」插圖爆紅　老外歪樓讚台灣人都吃不胖

▲A Reddit user posted a cartoon of two Taiwanese office ladies in search of lunch and received enthusiastic responses from the foreign community. (Photo courtesy of @u/AustinYaoChen/Reddit)

另外，有人注意到圖中OL手提塑膠袋，猜測塑膠袋裡面應該裝著甜不辣或是鹹酥雞。

Others also directed their attention to the little bags of food the office ladies were carrying, claiming that it was likely tempura or popcorn chicken.

插圖成功勾起不少老外在台灣嘗試各種美味料理的幸福回憶。

The cartoon led many to reminisce about their days in Taiwan when they could enjoy such mouth-watering cuisines.

其中，一名網友注意到不少小細節，像是台北市店門口掛的地址牌子，以及麵攤裡擺放的紅色塑膠椅子。

A social media user also noted the artist’s attention to detail, including the Taipei City address plate in front of the store and the red plastic stools in the noodle shop.

另一名網友更大讚插畫原作者對OL好身材的描繪相當到位，還提到自己認識的西方女性同事都非常忌妒台灣人的好身材。

One social media user even praised the artists’ depiction of the office ladies’ good figures, adding that most of his western women colleagues are envious of Taiwaneses’ fit bodies.

還有一名網友解釋道，這是「台灣特有矛盾現象–有世界上最好吃的食物但大部分人的身材卻非常苗條。」

Another explained that that’s the “inherent contradiction of Taiwan — best food in the world yet (most) people [are] skinny.”

原文自《The China Post》