手工「金魚蝦餃」超逼真！網友驚：好像在吃波妞

▲Foreigners were alarmed when they saw the realistic-looking dumplings and likened it to "Ponyo". (Photo courtesy of wikipedia (left) and Minmin Chang (right)/Facebook)

天氣逐漸轉涼之際，許多人選擇去超市買食材回家煮一頓熱騰騰的好料，也不願在餐廳外排隊受寒。

As the weather turns cold, many may opt to buy ingredients from supermarkets and go home to cook a hot meal instead of standing in line to wait for restaurant seating.

其中一位網友近期就做了此決定，但卻把「手工料理」提升到超狂境界。

One such person decided to do just that but took homemade meals to a whole other level.

根據臉書一位新興小廚Minmin Chang表示，她在逛全聯時看到了蝦仁、豬絞肉、芹菜，並將他們快快買回家，躲到暖氣房內創造出一盤超精緻「金魚蝦餃」。

According to a Facebook post shared by Minmin Chang, she bought shrimp, minced pork and celery, after work and rushed home to the warmth of her heater to create an incredible platter of realistic “goldfish dumplings.”

貼文中，原PO表示自己記得小時候看媽媽以中式菜刀壓蝦泥，這次也親自上工，開啟了「療癒的」烹飪過程。

Chang explained that she remembered watching her mother cut shrimp into pieces when she was younger and embarked on her therapeutic journey of making the “goldfish.”

接著準備調味壓好的蝦泥與細豬絞肉，甩打均勻後再加入蝦段及切碎的芹菜荸薺拌勻，送進冰箱冰起來。

她表示將蝦泥、豬絞肉、芹菜和冰箱內剩餘的荸薺拌勻後，再桿麵粉並做出餃子皮，她強調這些步驟並沒有花費太多時間。

By mixing the shrimp pieces with minced pork, celery and some leftover Chinese water chestnuts, Chang made the dumpling skins from scratch which she claimed didn’t take too much time.

兩小時後，她將曠世巨作分享到臉書上，馬上得到網友熱烈回應。

After two hours, she finished her masterpiece and shared the fruits of her labor with social media users to an overwhelmingly positive response.

大部分的人皆表示自己花一百萬年也沒辦法做出那麼精緻的成品，也有人開玩笑的標註自己的朋友表示「吃金魚補你的金魚腦」。

Most commented that they could never accomplish something like that in a million years while others tagged their friends jokingly to say they should eat it to make up for their weak brain (the term “goldfish brain” is used to poke fun at someone with who is forgetful).

同時，貼文也受到許多外國網友的關注，其中一位緊張地問道，為什麼會有人想吃宮崎駿2008年作品中的人魚公主「波妞」。

The post also garnered the attention of members of the foreign community, with one alarmed Facebook user asking why someone would want to eat “Ponyo,” the magical fish princess in Hayao Miyazaki’s 2008 film.

還有網友誇張的表示自己已「跪著看此文」，也有人好奇地問：「煮他們的時候有像魚在游泳嗎？」

Most social media users admitted they were thoroughly impressed as one dramatically responded, “I’m at my knees just looking at your goldfish dumplings.” Meanwhile, another asked, “did it look like fish swimming when you cooked it?”

此貼文如今已得到超過3.1萬個按讚數、6457則留言與2.6萬次次分享。

The post has since garnered around 31,000 likes with over 6000 comments and 26,000 shares on Facebook.

原文自《The China Post》