手織「養樂多地墊」超萌！美籍藝術家推「亞洲零食地墊」還原度超高

【看CP學英文】華裔美籍設計師辛西亞（Cynthia Chen）去年底在推特分享一系列親手縫製的「亞洲零食地墊」，她將養樂多、日本蝦味先融入地毯設計，勾起廣大華人粉絲的童年回憶。

Cynthia Chen, a Chinese-American designer, recently shared a series of handmade “Asian snack rugs” on Twitter, incorporating Yakult and shrimp crackers into the design that evokes childhood memories for her Asian fans.

根據Vice報導，住在舊金山的辛西亞去年因新冠疫情在家隔離，在隔離期間，她找到新的嗜好—手織地毯。

According to Vice, Chen, who lives in San Francisco, picked up a new hobby — hand-knitting rugs — during her quarantine last year.

去年9月，她嘗試手織一匹「美國SPAM肉罐頭」圖樣地墊。地墊有著鮮豔明亮的色彩，加上SPAM罐頭招牌漢堡圖樣，當她將成品照片分享在社群上，旋即引起熱議。

Last September, she attempted to make a rug that looked like a can of Spam. When she shared the photo of the self-made rug on social media, it immediately attracted a lot of attention.

Asian snack rug series so far! 🙆🏻‍♀️ Trying to decide which snack to do next… pic.twitter.com/CvjsKm5deg — Cynthia Chen (@yescynfria) December 7, 2020

辛西亞接受Apartment Therapy訪談時說道，亞洲零食總會勾起她童年回憶，而「當我完成SPAM地墊後，我徹底愛上了。」

In an interview with Apartment Therapy, Cynthia said that Asian snacks always brings back memories of her childhood.

She said: “After the Spam rug was done, I was hooked.”

💦💦Pocari sweat – It’s the quenchiest!💦💦 This rug is ~12” by 29” and is sealed with a nonslip backing ✨ pic.twitter.com/7XFRRGD5TL — Cynthia Chen (@yescynfria) January 18, 2021



她解釋道，父母都來自中國，從小住在美國的她每年都會至少回家鄉探望親戚爺奶一次。

She explained that her parents are both from China, and when she was growing up they would take trips to China, visiting her relatives and grandparents at least once a year.

報導中指出，辛西亞媽媽廚藝相當好，她時常與媽媽到當地亞洲超市採買，也因此有更多機會品嘗各式亞洲零嘴，成為她童年回憶不可或缺的一角。

The report said that Cynthia’s mother was an excellent cook and she often went shopping with her mother at the local Asian grocery store, which gave her more opportunities to taste various Asian snacks.

然而，手織一匹地墊不僅費時也費工。她分享道，每條地墊平均花費15個小時，但她堅持手織不用簡單省時的機器，從一針一線縫製的過程中，她也療癒了自己。

However, making a rug is not only time-consuming but also takes a lot of hard work. She shares that each mat took an average of 15 hours, but she insists on hand-knitting instead of using the machine.

She found the making process quite therapeutic.

後來，辛西亞陸續分享手織地墊，圖案包括養樂多罐、日本Calbee卡樂比蝦味先、寶礦力水得，博得廣大好評。

Later, Chen shared her homemade rugs including Yakult, Calbee shrimp chips, and a Pocari Sweat, which won wide acclaim.

辛西亞架設網路商店，販售手織食品包裝地墊，Spam罐頭、養樂多、日本蝦味先，每匹售價美金888 （約新台幣24,841）。至截稿日，手工地墊已銷售一空，但辛西亞也提供顧客客製化服務，為客人製作獨一無二的地墊。

原文自《The China Post》