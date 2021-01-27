牛年10大必收創意紅包袋！肌肉小牛、牛奶罐金元寶超Ｑ

▲The red envelopes designed by CURLY CURLY, little yellow studio. (Courtesy of Pinkoi)

【看CP學英文】新的一年開始，大家也紛紛準備開始收集紅包袋。近日，Pinkoi攜手三位人氣台日插畫家，推出十款創意紅包袋，如果你還沒買好紅包袋，不妨參考以下幾個既搞笑又值得收藏的紅包袋吧！

As the new year begins, everyone has started collecting red envelopes. Against this backdrop, Pinkoi, a leading e-commerce platform, has recently joined hands with famous Taiwanese and Japanese illustrators to launch ten creative red envelope packages.

If you have not bought red envelopes yet , you can consider these suggestions!

CURLY CURLY 牛年手牽手紅包袋 | Red envelope designed by CURLY CURLY

設計品牌CURLY CURLY呼應牛年推出牛年手牽手系列紅包袋，共七款獨特插畫。將紅包袋放在一起，就能看到牽手的設計巧思，呼應全球即便受疫情影響，大家也要手牽手一同度過。

The design brand CURLY CURLY has launched seven unique red envelopes with adorable illustrations.

Putting the red bags together, you can see the ingenious design of people holding hands. The theme echoes all people around the world joining in fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak.

Give and Take 台日插畫聯名紅包袋 | Red envelope designed by three Taiwanese and Japanese illustrators

三位台日插畫家胡子碰碰、小犬工作室、地呱球攜手合作，個別以「Give and Take」為概念，設計新年紅包袋，呼應春節收送紅包、團員習俗，盼藉由溫馨插畫撫平大家不安的心。

Three Taiwanese and Japanese illustrators — OHIGEnoPON, The little K9s, Sweet Potatoe Ball — have joined hands to design New Year red envelope bags based on the themed of “Give and Take.”

The design echoes the custom of receiving and sending red envelopes for the Chinese New Year, hoping to heal people with cute illustrations.

小黃間 牛轉錢坤紅包袋 | Red envelope designed by little yellow studio

人氣插畫家小黃間以牛年作為靈感，封面設計印上超可愛肌肉小牛，背面則是牛奶罐與金元寶，相當逗趣可愛。

Inspired by the Year of the Ox, Taiwanese illustrator “little yellow studio” created a series of envelopes printed with a super cute muscle calf, a milk can and a gold ingot on the back.

dodolulu 插畫紅包袋| Red envelope designed by dodolulu

香港插畫品牌dodolulu以粉嫩色系為主調，結合水彩，跳脫傳統大紅色，印上各種暖心祝福語，令人看了心暖暖。

The Hong Kong illustration brand dodolulu uses pink colors, combined with watercolor, to break away from the traditional big red.

With heart-warming blessings, the envelopes would warm the hearts of people who receive them.

紙上行旅 春牛三色紅包組| Red envelope designed by Teng Yu

設計品牌紙上行旅推出牛年三款春牛紅包袋，選用日本高級美術紙，將牛隻與人的互動化為，質感與創意指數絕對滿分。

The design brand Teng Yu launched three red bags for the Year of the Ox. The envelopes that use Japanese high-quality paper feature the patterns of interaction between oxen and humans.

OOOOO 雙色燙金牛年紅包袋 | Red envelope designed by OOOOO

設計品牌OOOOO推出的紅包袋上印著帶有強烈線條感的金牛頭，紅色與金色的待配讓整體達到近乎精品般的質感。

Also, design brand OOOOO launched a series of red envelopes with golden calf heads formed of strong lines printed on them.

The colors of red and gold perfectly match, elevating its quality.

House of Avenues NICE TO MEET YOU 燙金紅包袋 | Red envelope designed by House of Avenues

香港的鞋款品牌House of Avenues推出超幽默紅包袋，袋子印上“NICE TO MEAT YOU” 諧音字句，收到紅包馬上會心一笑。

Hong Kong shoe brand House of Avenues launched a series of funny red envelopes.

The bags are printed with humorous funny puns such as “NICE TO MEET YOU.”

Meow Illustration 花開紅包袋組合 | Red envelope designed by Meow Illustration

設計品牌Meow Illustration的兩款紅包袋，以水彩將花卉勾勒出來，呈現在紅包封面，為農曆新年注入更多大自然的浪漫色彩。

The two red envelopes designed by Meow Illustration feature watercolor flowers, injecting more romantic colors of nature for the Chinese New Year.

23.5ﾟN 北緯研製 好運植植來紅包袋 | Red envelope designed by 23.5 °N

主打天然純淨的保養品牌23.5ﾟN北緯研製推出專屬「好運植植來」紅包袋。清新視覺設計搭配諧音好運直直來，讓送紅包更加逗趣可愛。

23.5ﾟN, a skincare brand, has launched its own “Good Luck” red envelopes. The fresh visual design with the blessed puns makes the red envelopes more amusing.

GuGu 萬紫千紅紅包袋 | Red envelope designed by GuGu

設計品牌GuGu推出萬紫千紅紅包袋，將日系感花卉圖樣融入紅包，並選用帶有細緻十字壓紋的萊妮紙張，讓大家在2021都能紫氣東來吉祥到。

The design brand GuGu has launched a series of red envelopes printed with floral patterns.

The red envelopes dotted with purple would bring good luck to anyone who received the bags.

