過年回家又要被逼婚？戴上創意「賀年口罩」讓長輩一秒安靜

【看CP學英文】每逢農曆過年，人人開心回老家拜年，同時也深怕被親戚長輩逼婚、關心有沒有對象，這些關心對許多人來說卻是種無形的壓力。新加坡文創設計公司「WHENIWASFOUR小時候工作室」看到人們的困擾，近日推出新年創意口罩，只要戴上它，什麼都不用說，不僅能成功躲掉所有問題，同時也令人會心一笑。

During the Lunar New Year, everyone is happy to go back home and have family gatherings. Meanwhile, some feel pressured when being bombarded with relatives’ questions, asking whether they have a partner or when they would get married.

Ahead of Chinese New Year, Singapore’s design company “Wheniwasfour” has recently launched a creative mask, which not only can help you dodge all questions but also put a smile on people.

「小時候工作室」共推出三款過年口罩，每款口罩都印有「恭喜發財」，而下行分別是「我沒有男朋友，我沒有女朋友」、「我還不要結婚」、「我還不要生孩子」。

The studio launched three New Year’s Eve masks, each with “Happy Chinese New Year” printed on it, as well as words in Chinese including “I don’t have a boyfriend, I don’t have a girlfriend”, “I don’t want to get married yet” and “I don’t want to have children yet.”

根據官網產品說明，口罩設計靈感源自新加坡過年習俗，因應口罩強制配戴規定而推出這款兼具防疫又能躲避長輩逼婚的口罩。

According to the studio’s website, the design, inspired by our favorite Singaporean traditions, adds a unique local twist to the mandatory masks people have to wear.

除此之外，「小時候工作室」也推出印有肉乾、山楂餅、煉乳罐圖樣的口罩，勾起許多人的童年回憶。

Wheniwasfour also sells masks with patterns of popular snacks during CNY such as dried meat, haw flakes and the Huatmate condensed milk, evoking people’s childhood memories.

根據官網資訊，新年系列口罩可水洗、重複使用，每個售價新加坡幣10.9元 (約新台幣230元)。

The New Year series masks are washable and reusable, and are priced at S$10.9 (US$8.22) each.

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文 Wheniwasfour 🎉（@wheniwasfour_sg）分享的貼文

原文自《The China Post》