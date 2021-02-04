網購「貼身性感睡衣」開箱後傻眼！網：忘了附拐杖

▲A Taiwanese woman was furious after receiving what she thought was a sexy minidress, that turned out to barely fit over her leg. (Photo courtesy of 爆廢1公社／Facebook)

【看CP學英文】在網購如此方便的時代，許多人可以不用動身就能在家中將購物車堆滿。

Online shopping has become more and more convenient in recent years, you can fill up your shopping cart without moving an inch from your comfortable home.

然而，網購最大的風險就在於無法親自試穿衣服，也因此大家只能祈禱賣家所提供的尺寸和比例符合自己的身材。

However, the biggest risk online shopping poses is the inability to personally try on clothes; therefore, one will just have to believe and hope that the size they bought would be a perfect fit.

近期，一名台灣網友便成了網購受害者，她將到貨的網購衣服放在社群媒體上與其他人分享，引來網友熱議。

One Taiwanese social media user found herself the poor casualty of an online-shopping experience gone bad, as she shared the results on the internet to social media users’ amusement.

貼文中，她放了兩張比對圖，左側為當時賣家所呈現的樣子，而右圖則為她購入試穿後的樣貌。

In her post, she revealed both the pictures of what she thought she bought, and what she really received.

原賣家圖中，一位身材苗條的女子穿著一件貼身、淺藍的迷你洋裝，看起來非常合身。

The original photo posted by the seller showed a skin-tight, light blue, mini dress, which fit the model to perfection.

然而，這位網友拿到裙子後非常傻眼，因為洋裝尺寸大縮水，只能勉強塞入半隻腿！

However, the social media user shared the final photo of her trying it on, which saw the small garment barely fitting her one leg.

明顯的落差讓網友非常憤怒，並在貼文中標示：「賣家VS買家，這真的該給差評了。」

She angrily commented on her photo: “Seller vs. Buyer. I should really leave a bad review.”

不過照片卻戳中網友笑點，其中一位留言，「還以為是造型石膏」，並斥責賣家忘了附拐杖。

The photo garnered many laughs from other social media users as one commented that it looked like a cast on her leg, and asked whether the seller forgot to include a cane to go with the “look.”

另一位則將縮小版的洋裝比對為機車騎士防曬用袖套。

Another compared the dress to the long-sleeved gloves usually worn by scooter-riders in Taiwan.

更有網友神回覆表示應該要多購入一件，這樣寒流來時才能有一雙「暖腿套」禦寒。

Others also suggested buying two of the dresses as it would be best to have two “leg warmers” for winter.

原文自《The China Post》