將超商打造成「寶可夢道館」！連椅子上也有各種「寶貝球」

▲全台唯一7-11「寶可夢主題店」在1月底於板橋府中正式開幕。| The only 7-11 "Pokemon-theme Store" in Taiwan was officially opened in Banqiao District, New Taipei City, at the end of January. (Courtesy of 7-11/Facebook)

【看CP學英文】全台唯一7-11「寶可夢主題店」在1月底於板橋府中正式開幕。 主題店由日本寶可夢公司親自操刀設計，一開幕就吸引大批寶可夢迷前往朝聖，除了吸引國內媒體粉絲關注外，新加坡媒體也特別報導寶可夢門市。

The only 7-Eleven “Pokemon-themed Store” in Taiwan was officially opened in Banqiao District, New Taipei City, at the end of January.

The store, designed by the Japanese Pokémon company, has attracted many Pokémon fans since its opening. In addition to domestic fans, Singaporean media also reported on the Pokémon store.

新加坡媒體mothership於2月1日報導，位在府中捷運站附近的7-11「寶可夢門市」除了販售一般商品外，還有販售寶可夢相關商品。

The Singapore-based media “Mothership” reported on Feb. 1 that the 7-11 “Pokemon Store” located near the Fuzhong Station sells general merchandise and Pokemon related goods.

報導指出，當你來到店門口外，就會看到梁柱上印有皮卡丘、噴火龍、拉普拉斯圖案，歡迎你的蒞臨。

According to the article, Gigantamax versions of Pikachu, Charizard, and Lapras on the entrance pillars will welcome customers who visit the store.

設計團隊將店面打造成「寶可夢道館」，顧客到此還能玩寶可夢卡牌遊戲。

The design team turned the store into a “Pokémon Gym” where customers can also play Pokémon trading card game.

報導指出，牆面上印有808隻寶可夢，其中包含各代經典角色；就連店內椅子上也印有各種「寶貝球」，包括超級球、掌門球、高級球、精靈球。

808 Pokémon are printed on the wall, including the classic characters of each generation, the report said, adding that even the chairs in the store feature various “balls” printed on them, including standard Poké Ball, the Great Ball, the Ultra Ball and the Master Ball.

內文提到，主題店面甚至還設有最熱門的角色扮演機台遊戲Pokémon Ga-Olé及Switch機台，供顧客暢玩。

Among other highlights, the theme store even offers the most popular console game, “Pokémon Ga-Olé” and a Switch console for customers to play.



更值得一提的是，店內有賣Switch的實體機與遊戲片。當然，店內也有販售寶可夢相關商品，包括娃娃、包包、文具用品等等。

What’s more? The store sells Nintendo Switch consoles and the Pokémon games.

Also, various Pokémon merchandises are found in the store, including stuffed toys, bags, and stationery.

媒體報導提到，這不是台灣超商首次開設特色主題店面。日前，台北史努比特色店開幕也引發不少話題，主題店面內部處處看得到史努比漫畫相關人物，陳列販售周邊商品。

The report noted that this is not the first time that Taiwan’s convenience stores have opened special theme stores.

Previously, a Snoopy-themed store opened in Taipei, attracting much attention. The store, which is filled with Snoopy characters, sells Snoopy merchandise.

文末評論寫道，「太酷了！」

The article ended by writing: “Cool!”

